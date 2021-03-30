Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

