Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 193.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

