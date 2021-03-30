Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,089,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

Featured Article: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.