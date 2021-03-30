bAlpha Reaches Market Cap of $14.56 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $14.56 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, bAlpha has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $1,443.69 or 0.02454643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.86 or 0.00259909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.01 or 0.00930054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00075978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00031487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha’s total supply is 10,088 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

