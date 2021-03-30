Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and $57,948.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,972.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.41 or 0.00250043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,453,956 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,351,072 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

