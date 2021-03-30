Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 76.7% in March

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,800 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 224,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,130,000.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,254. The stock has a market cap of $898.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Banco Macro has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 22.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.