Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 315.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

