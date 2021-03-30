Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 33,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 148,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. 2,028,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,091,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $39.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

