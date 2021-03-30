Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Accolade worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,879,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.