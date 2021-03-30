Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.21% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $613,429.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 443,239 shares of company stock valued at $18,029,575 in the last ninety days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.