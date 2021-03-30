Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Financial Comparison

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank OZK and Citizens Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.27 billion 4.13 $425.91 million $3.30 12.30 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank OZK pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 22.78% 6.58% 1.07% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bank OZK and Citizens Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 6 2 0 2.25 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bank OZK currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential downside of 19.52%. Given Bank OZK’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank OZK beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products. The company also provides trust and wealth services, such as personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, retirement accounts, and corporate trust services. In addition, it offers automated clearing house, wire transfer, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services, as well as zero balance and investment sweep accounts. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone, online, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 250 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep and commercial money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

