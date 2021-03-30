Barclays Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $74.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

NYSE:EOG opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

