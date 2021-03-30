Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.64

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.64 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 183.60 ($2.40). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 180.38 ($2.36), with a volume of 55,298,890 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 165.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.64. The firm has a market cap of £31.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

