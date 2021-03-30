Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AMIGY traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

