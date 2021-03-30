Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

AVVIY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 42,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,083. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

