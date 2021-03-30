Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GJNSY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.05. 768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

