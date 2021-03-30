Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the February 28th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 219,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,748. The company has a market capitalization of $480.10 million, a P/E ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

