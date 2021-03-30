Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MPV stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372. Barings Participation Investors has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 574.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 190,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,303 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.