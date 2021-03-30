Base Protocol (BASE) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $3.74 million and $456,710.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00057783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00244933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.05 or 0.00909715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00076523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,962,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,031,293 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

