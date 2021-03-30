Basf’s (BASFY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS BASFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.67. 96,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.