Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Battle North Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the February 28th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS BNAUF opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 41.75, a quick ratio of 41.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Battle North Gold has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

BNAUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Battle North Gold from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Battle North Gold from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Battle North Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.