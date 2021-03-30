Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Short Interest Update

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.56. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.52. As a group, analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 386,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.