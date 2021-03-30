Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

