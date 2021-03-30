BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.95

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €37.95 ($44.65) and last traded at €38.00 ($44.71), with a volume of 52295 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €37.45 ($44.06).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.48.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in the agriculture, building materials, and energy sectors in Germany and internationally. Its Agriculture segment trades in agricultural resources, such as fertilizers, crop protection, grains, seeds, and feedstuff; collects, stores, and sells harvested produce; and supplies dessert and organic pome fruits.

