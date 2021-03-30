BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Increased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,964,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after purchasing an additional 521,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,171,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,967,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. 26,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

