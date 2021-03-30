BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$57.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.72. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.65%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

