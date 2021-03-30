BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.72

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.72 and traded as high as C$57.79. BCE shares last traded at C$57.73, with a volume of 5,584,087 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.72. The stock has a market cap of C$52.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.3799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.65%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

