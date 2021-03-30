Beacon (BECN) Market Capitalization Reaches $857,500.74

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Beacon has a total market cap of $857,500.74 and approximately $9,007.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00037808 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001628 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

