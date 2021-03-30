Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 32,924 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,426 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,285,916,000 after purchasing an additional 550,059 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 82,447 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,436,127 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,353,711,000 after buying an additional 146,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $235.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

