Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 76,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,110,549 shares.The stock last traded at $74.35 and had previously closed at $74.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

