Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

