Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,775 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.8% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,034. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

