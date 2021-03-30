BeatzCoin Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $2,043.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00037874 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.