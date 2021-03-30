Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.71 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance token can now be bought for about $2,299.31 or 0.03886349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $165.55 million and $4.71 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.96 or 0.00241636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00017068 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051260 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

