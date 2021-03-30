Bella Protocol Price Hits $4.24 on Top Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $120.95 million and approximately $62.12 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $4.24 or 0.00007200 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00046933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,000.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.33 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00068187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027335 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

