Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Lifted to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.76 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,923,000 after acquiring an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 106,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 61,513 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

