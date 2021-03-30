Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 641,213 shares.The stock last traded at $44.59 and had previously closed at $44.53.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $11,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

