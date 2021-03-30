Beowulf (BWF) Market Cap Achieves $13.75 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beowulf has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Beowulf has a market cap of $13.75 million and approximately $2,527.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

