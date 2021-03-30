BEPRO Network Market Capitalization Achieves $41.99 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $41.99 million and $13.53 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00021973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,783.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.97 or 0.00644114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027275 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

