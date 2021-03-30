Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,021. easyJet has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

