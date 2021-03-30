Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,021. easyJet has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

