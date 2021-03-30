Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
BERY stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,078,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
