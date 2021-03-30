Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

BERY stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,078,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

