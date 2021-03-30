BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

BHP traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,767,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,628. The company has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

