BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

BHP stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

