BHP Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 21,269 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 3,667 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,313 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 160,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,408. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $35.68 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.