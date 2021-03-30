Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.57.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $290.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $546,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,755.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,479 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

