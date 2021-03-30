Big Data Protocol (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.13 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Big Data Protocol token can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00007384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,772,714 tokens. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data token”

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

