BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 2,500 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,829. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.84. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $15,396,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

