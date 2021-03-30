Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $111.83

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $111.83 and traded as high as $137.22. Biglari shares last traded at $137.22, with a volume of 1,866 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

