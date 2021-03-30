BIKI (BIKI) Market Cap Tops $15.32 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. BIKI has a market cap of $15.32 million and $1.40 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIKI has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,079.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00637510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 coins and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

