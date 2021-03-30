Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Achieves $46.63 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $46.63 billion and approximately $3.43 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $301.72 or 0.00511161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
